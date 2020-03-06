Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > SBI to buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs.10 per share

SBI to buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs.10 per share

Hindu Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The executive committee of central board of State Bank of India has approved purchase of 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at ₹10, the country's largest le
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New board of Yes Bank will have CEO, MD, non-executive chairman, non-executive directors: SBI

State Bank of India said it will be issued 245-crore shares at a price of ₹10 each for ₹2,450 crore in Yes Bank, translating into a 49% stake
Hindu

Yes Bank shares tank 50% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000

Yes Bank shares tank 50% after RBI caps withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000Beleaguered Yes Bank’s share prices dropped 50% on Friday after the RBI capped withdrawal limits to Rs 50,000 last night. At 11:00 AM the stock was trading at...
WorldNews Also reported by •Motley FoolReuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

syedfareesahmed

syedfareesahmed RT @NDTVProfit: State Bank Of India To Buy Rs 7,250-Crore Yes Bank Shares https://t.co/ch0ofBg0oS 13 seconds ago

nachiketdesai04

Nachiket Desai 🇮🇳 RT @chai2kul: SBI to buy stake in Yes Bank at ₹10 per share (725 crore shares). Will invest approx ₹7250 crores. #TheIndianCapitalist 15 seconds ago

Schoolofstocks

Trade boi SBI To Buy Rs 7,250-Crore Stake In Yes Bank The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday sai… https://t.co/2SXuZVAOsq 52 seconds ago

prabhusaurabh91

Saurabh Prabhu @rameshvegi94 So that depends on how the other 500 crores shares are alloted. If 500 crore constituted the AT1 and… https://t.co/CSESWu1uo6 1 minute ago

pawar_uttesh

Uttesh Pawar RT @themukulagrawal: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it will buy YES Bank’s shares worth Rs 725 crore at Rs 10 per share, su… 3 minutes ago

DrNitesh_CA007

Dr.VenkataNitesh_Future CA RT @talktosanjai: Yes Bank Of India State Bank of India okays investing Rs.7,250 crore in #YesBank by acquiring 725 crore shares of Rs.10… 3 minutes ago

Suvasit

Suvasit / सुवासित SBI to buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank. #YesBankCollapse https://t.co/uV0p4j3btb 3 minutes ago

Adipkr

Pradip kumar SBI to buy 725 crore shares of Yes Bank at Rs.10 per share https://t.co/XjOl5dy47y 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.