Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine after basketball player tests positive

Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine after basketball player tests positive

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Real Madrid footballers go into quarantine because of coronavirus after a Real Madrid basketball player tests positive for the virus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Rugani first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus 01:06

 Daniele Rugani of Juventus becomes the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus [Video]NBA Suspends Season After Jazz Player Diagnosed With Coronavirus

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday it was suspending the season. According to Reuters, the decision was made after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In North Dakota [Video]First Coronavirus Case Confirmed In North Dakota

A man has tested positive for the coronavius in North Dakota, the first such case in the state, health officials said. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Real Madrid in quarantine after positive test for coronavirus

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been placed under quarantine after a basketball player, sharing the same Valdebebas training facility, tested positive for...
News24

Coronavirus: Champions League thrown into doubt as Real Madrid players in quarantine and La Liga suspended

Coronavirus: Champions League thrown into doubt as Real Madrid players in quarantine and La Liga suspendedReal Madrid's entire first team squad have been placed in quarantine after a club basketball player tested positive for coronavirus.
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RepublicaNepal

myRepública “Real Madrid CF announces that a player from our basketball team has tested positive after undergoing tests for cor… https://t.co/jBJqfIqHLE 2 minutes ago

legendwolf27

lepsprings RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus https://t.co/mlRL9rZlfV https://t.co/MJPC… 4 minutes ago

footydebateroom

Football Debate Room Coronavirus: Real Madrid footballers in quarantine leads to La Liga suspension https://t.co/XOIuCTer9b https://t.co/LyExXL8STP 5 minutes ago

libby_annn

(((Libby Ann))) RT @AJEnglish: @WHO #CoronavirusPandemic updates: • Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 10,000 • #COVID_19 spreads to 114 countries • Real Mad… 5 minutes ago

staronline

The Star Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus https://t.co/XxG0DouF9N https://t.co/XxG0DouF9N 16 minutes ago

PeninsulaQatar

The Peninsula #RealMadrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus https://t.co/gXcftpFgbg 19 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus https://t.co/520ineUoVN https://t.co/CinSQea3im 22 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Real Madrid footballers quarantined after basketball player gets coronavirus https://t.co/t27Kfihfb2 ⟶ via… https://t.co/bf8DRsVw9z 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.