Coronavirus: Schools and colleges to close in Republic of Ireland

BBC News Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Schools and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland are to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
 All schools and colleges in China have been closed for more than two weeks in the fight against coronavirus.

Coronavirus leads Ireland to shut all schools, colleges and childcare facilities

Coronavirus leads Ireland to shut all schools, colleges and childcare facilitiesLeo Varadkar has announced that all schools, colleges and childcare facilities in Ireland will close until March 29
Wales Online

