Coronavirus: India bans all travellers from entering country in unprecedented move

Thursday, 12 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Indian government has moved to drastically limit the number of people it allows to enter the country, suspending visas for visitors from all other countries for at least a month in response to the coronavirus... The Indian government has moved to drastically limit the number of people it allows to enter the country, suspending visas for visitors from all other countries for at least a month in response to the coronavirus... 👓 View full article

