Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lancashire Wildlife Trust > Why bears are coming out of hibernation early

Why bears are coming out of hibernation early

WorldNews Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Why bears are coming out of hibernation earlyAlan, who works at the Lancashire Wildlife Trust, says the big issue for bears is around the availability of food. "They'll be looking for it and there won't be a lot around - because a lot of the plants and smaller animals might not be there to feed them." Bears need food quickly after coming out from hibernation because soon, it'll be breeding season. He says there'll be "a lot of cubs" that will be born with parents who won't be strong enough to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Bears Coming Out Of Hibernation Weeks Early

Bears Coming Out Of Hibernation Weeks Early 00:38

 Bears in Russia and Canada are reportedly coming out of hibernation weeks earlier than expected.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Bears at Whipsnade Zoo celebrate the end of winter [Video]Bears at Whipsnade Zoo celebrate the end of winter

European brown bears at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo have been captured on camera playfully celebrating the end of winter - in new footage taken by keepers at the UK’s largest zoo. The three bear sisters -..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bears coming out of hibernation early due to climate change

This could lead bears into confrontations with humans as they desperately search for food.
CBS News

Bears come out of hibernation early after hottest winter in history

Bears worldwide are coming out of hibernation a month or more ahead of schedule -- and scientists are blaming one of the hottest winters on record.
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichardHWood

Rich Wood BBC News - Why bears are coming out of hibernation early https://t.co/WanwiF6hky 1 minute ago

kenberlyn1

kenberlyn☀️ RT @AlexGaskarth: Read an article that the bears were coming out of hibernation early so I’m going to find them maybe they know what to do.… 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.