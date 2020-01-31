Global  

UK scientists not recommending U.S.-style travel ban: PM's spokesman

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
British scientists are not recommending the government introduce a U.S.-style travel ban to stop the spread of coronavirus, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, after President Donald Trump restricted travel from Europe.
News video: Spanish travellers scramble to U.S. before travel ban

Spanish travellers scramble to U.S. before travel ban 00:45

 Long queues of passengers were seen at Madrid Barajas airport on Thursday, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from Europe to the United States.

