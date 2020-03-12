Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads

Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he is extending the filing deadline for some taxpayers impacted by coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KADN - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Pushes Economic Relief As Coronavirus Spreads

Trump Pushes Economic Relief As Coronavirus Spreads

 Trump Pushes Economic Relief As Coronavirus Spreads

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tax Deadline Moved to July 15 [Video]

Tax Deadline Moved to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed the delay in a tweet on Friday morning.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:27Published
Mnuchin: Tax Filing Deadline Moved From April 15 To July 15 [Video]

Mnuchin: Tax Filing Deadline Moved From April 15 To July 15

The tax filing deadline has been moved.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:46Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tax Season 2020: Trump officials consider extending April 15 tax filing deadline as coronavirus spreads

The Trump administration is reportedly looking to extend the April 15 tax filing deadline to soften the effect of coronavirus on people, businesses.
USATODAY.com

Trump announces delay of tax deadline for virus victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night that he will instruct the Treasury Department to allow individuals and businesses negatively...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

No_Comp_Ever

Spiritual Expatriate RT @PeterRQuinones: Make it permanent. Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads http… 2 days ago

PeterRQuinones

Peter R. Quinones Make it permanent. Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads… https://t.co/irpNw9v0VW 2 days ago

FinancialMSW

FinancialSocialWork Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads… https://t.co/HaV1ume8mZ 1 week ago

diypotus

DIYPOTUS Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads -… https://t.co/hfltzSqJEA 1 week ago

egosantrizma

Egosantrizma RT @YahooFinance: Tax season 2020: Trump officials consider extending April 15 tax filing deadline as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/V2fH… 1 week ago

rwbenefits

R&W Emp. Benefits Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/YSLMm1a4oY 1 week ago

EricHStarke

Eric H. Starke Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/g2XLG12hTb 1 week ago

starkefin

Starke Fin. Svcs. Tax season 2020: Trump extending April 15 tax filing deadline for some as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/0LkzdaUrJS 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.