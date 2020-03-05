Global  

Rain washes out first ODI between India and South Africa

Reuters India Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The first one-day international between India and South Africa in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala was called off without a ball being bowled due to incessant rain on Thursday.
 India will face South Africa in the first ODI of the three-match series here on Thursday (March 12) and the teams are coming into the rubber after contrasting previous assignments. India endured a highly dissatisfying tour to New Zealand where they lost ODI and Test series despite began the tour by...

