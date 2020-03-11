‘Bloodshot’ review: Vin Diesel action flick is superpowered by silliness

Global  

Thursday, 12 March 2020
In this adaptation of the Valiant Comics character of the same name, Vin Diesel plays a special ops soldier who, after waking up in a lab, is told that he’s been brought back to life as a technologically enhanced super soldier.
News video: Action star Vin Diesel promotes

 The movie sees Diesel star as a murdered marine who is brought back to life with super strength after he is enhanced with nanotechnology by a team of scientists

Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot' [Video]Vin Diesel Talks 'Bloodshot'

Vin Diesel talks about his twisty action movie "Bloodshot", revealing co-star Guy Pearce's role in "Memento" helped them understand the film's time-bending concepts. Plus, the actor says his..

The movie sees Diesel star as a murdered marine who is brought back to life with super strength after he is enhanced with nanotechnology by a team of scientists

