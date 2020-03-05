Global  

Katoomba High School closed after person tests positive for coronavirus

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In an announcement late on Thursday night, the Blue Mountains school said staff and students should self-isolate while health authorities traced anyone who may have had contact with the infected person.
Philadelphia School District Says Employee In Self-Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 Patient [Video]Philadelphia School District Says Employee In Self-Quarantine After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 Patient

The School District of Philadelphia says an employee is currently under self-quarantine after coming into contact with a person who has the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Two students at Sydney high school test positive for coronavirus

St Patrick's Marist College is the second Sydney high school that has been forced to close because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
SBS

A Sydney high school will be closed today after teen diagnosed with coronavirus

A student has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the closure of his Sydney school, as NSW's health minister admits it will be difficult to contain the virus.
SBS


H2Ninja

Stormy Thunder RT @smh: Breaking: Katoomba High School will be closed on Friday after a member of the school community tested positive for coronavirus htt… 9 minutes ago

katienarrabeen

Kathie Chappell RT @LouieLouLouigi: @vanOnselenP Katoomba High school closed today. Blue mtns festival cancelled on the weekend. Carnival Cruise lines Ll… 10 minutes ago

katienarrabeen

Kathie Chappell RT @BradHazzard: Katoomba High School will be closed on Friday 13th March due to a member of the school community testing positive to Covid… 10 minutes ago

LouieLouLouigi

Louie Chillo @vanOnselenP Katoomba High school closed today. Blue mtns festival cancelled on the weekend. Carnival Cruise lines… https://t.co/nxSQrGGHuv 15 minutes ago

74chals

Amanda Connelly RT @bmgazette: Katoomba High School has been closed for Friday, March 13 following a confirmed case of coronavirus. https://t.co/UdamYmhFej 17 minutes ago

bmgazette

BlueMountainsGazette Katoomba High School has been closed for Friday, March 13 following a confirmed case of coronavirus. https://t.co/UdamYmhFej 20 minutes ago

grrrcrazyy

MM of Blue Mtns Katoomba High School is closed today due to a confirmed case of coronavirus 24 minutes ago

Sophie_Winton

Sophie Winton No school today for @KatoombaHigh students. The school is shut following a diagnosis of COVID-19 in the school comm… https://t.co/sZ4FnktUcN 33 minutes ago

