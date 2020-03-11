House plans to vote on coronavirus bill on Thursday: aide

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The U.S. House of Represenatives plans to vote on Democrats' sweeping coronavirus bill on Thursday, according to a Democratic House aide.
 The White House has ordered federal health officials to treat top-level coronavirus meetings as classified, an unusual step that has restricted information and hampered the U.S. government’s response to the contagion, according to four Trump administration officials. Lisa Bernhard has more.

A bill surrounding teen marriage failed on the Oklahoma House floor Monday.

Health secretary Matt Hancock gives a statement in the House of Commons about Covid-19 after the WHO declared the coronavirus was now a pandemic. Mr Hancock said: “This afternoon the World Health..

A wide-ranging coronavirus response bill sought by Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives was criticized on Thursday by Senate Majority Leader Mitch...
Republicans oppose coronavirus bill that would provide paid sick leave and free testing for the illness· *Key Republicans on Thursday expressed opposition to House measures designed to counter the economic fallout of the coronavirus.* · *That put the future of...
