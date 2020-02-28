Global  

Russia restricted to 10 athletes in track at Tokyo Olympics

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
MONACO (AP) — Russia’s track team was limited to 10 athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and the country’s federation was fined $10 million by the sport’s governing body on Thursday. World Athletics passed the latest package of sanctions after the Russian track federation’s new president accepted charges that fake documents were used under the previous […]
