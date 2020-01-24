Chelsea Manning hospitalized following attempted suicide in jail

Global  

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The former military intelligence analyst has been in jail since May 2019 for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. She was scheduled to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, this week.
Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt 00:35

 Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria, Virginia, jail. Manning has been incarcerated for a year for her refusal to testify before a federal grand...

