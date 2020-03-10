Global  

US Capitol closing to public until April amid virus outbreak

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. The House and Senate sergeants at arms said in a statement that the closure will begin at 5 p.m. EDT Thursday. Lawmakers, aides, journalists and official visitors […]
Washington’s Capitol building closed to public until April amid Covid-19 fears

The US Congress is shutting the Capitol to the public until April in reaction to the spread of Covid-19, officials announced.
Belfast Telegraph

US Capitol closing to public amid virus outbreak

Congress is shutting the Capitol and all House and Senate office buildings to the public until April in reaction to the spread of the coronavirus. The closure...
USATODAY.com

