Ilhan Omar announces new marriage, months after affair claim

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has announced her remarriage, just four months after her marriage fell apart following an allegation she was having an affair with her political consultant. Omar posted the news of her new marriage Wednesday night on Instagram, with a photo that showed her and a bearded man […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ‘Skull’ Sentenced to Year in Prison

Man Who Threatened to ‘Put a Bullet’ in Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ‘Skull’ Sentenced to Year in PrisonA man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), telling members of her staff “I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull,” has been sentenced to a year and a...
Mediaite

