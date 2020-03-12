Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus hits SA series | Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs behind closed doors

Coronavirus hits SA series | Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs behind closed doors

Hindu Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The matches are scheduled to be held in March 15 (Lucknow) and March 18 (Kolkata).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India-SA ODIs to be held in empty stadiums

The remaining two one-dayers between India and South Africa are likely to be played in empty stadiums in Lucknow and Kolkata due to the dreaded novel coronavirus...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.