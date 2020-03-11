Global  

Naomi Campbell's travel attire of choice amid coronavirus pandemic: a hazmat suit

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Naomi Campbell is known for being extra sanitary at airports, but even the supermodel is taking extra precautions by wearing a hazmat suit.
News video: Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit through LAX airport 00:51

 Naomi Campbell wore a hazmat suit through LAX airport this week to prevent her from catching the Coronavirus.

Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay [Video]Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay

Naomi Campbell has taken to wearing a full hazmat suit while travelling to protect herself from the coronavirus epidemic.

Naomi Campbell arrives at airport in hazmat suit amid Covid-19 outbreak

Naomi Campbell has been pictured arriving at an airport wearing a hazmat suit amid the global panic surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.
Naomi Campbell Takes Safety to Next Level With Full Hazmat Suit Amid Coronavirus Fears

The British model is the latest celebrity who takes preventive measure amid the worldwide health crisis, sharing photos of her rocking a hazmat suit beneath her...
