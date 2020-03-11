Naomi Campbell's travel attire of choice amid coronavirus pandemic: a hazmat suit

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Naomi Campbell wears hazmat suit to keep coronavirus at bay Naomi Campbell has taken to wearing a full hazmat suit while travelling to protect herself from the coronavirus epidemic. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:39Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Naomi Campbell arrives at airport in hazmat suit amid Covid-19 outbreak Naomi Campbell has been pictured arriving at an airport wearing a hazmat suit amid the global panic surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.

Belfast Telegraph 1 day ago



Naomi Campbell Takes Safety to Next Level With Full Hazmat Suit Amid Coronavirus Fears The British model is the latest celebrity who takes preventive measure amid the worldwide health crisis, sharing photos of her rocking a hazmat suit beneath her...

AceShowbiz 1 day ago





Tweets about this