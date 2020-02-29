Global  

Psych evaluation ordered for man who sought trial by combat

Thursday, 12 March 2020
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa judge has ordered a psychological evaluation of a Kansas man who asked the judge to let him engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife and her attorney so that he can “rend their souls” from their bodies. David Ostrom, 40, of Paola, Kansas, said in a Jan. 3 […]
