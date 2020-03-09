Coronavirus latest: Germany reports fifth death from COVID-19

John Brennan's family said he loved horses, most recently training them at Yonkers Raceway. Tuesday morning he died at Hackensack Medical Center. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Coronavirus Update: New Jersey Man Killed By Disease Suffered Multiple Health Problems New Jersey state officials say the man was 69-years-old, from Little Ferry in Bergen County, and had several key underlying health conditions. They noted he had no history of travel outside the U.S,.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:09Published 2 days ago