Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > MLS suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus outbreak

MLS suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Major League Soccer is suspending matches amid the coronavirus crisis and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back-end of the season, multiple people close to the situation said Thursday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Games Won't Go On

MLS Suspends Its Season, Colorado Rapids Games Won't Go On 00:24

 Following in the footsteps of the NBA, Major League Soccer is suspending its season for 30 days due to the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season [Video]MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season

MLB Suspends Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Major League Baseball (MLB) made the announcement in a Twitter statement on Thursday. @MLB, via Twitter @MLB, via Twitter Spring training around the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:03Published

NHL 'Pausing' Season Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Colorado Avalanche Game Friday Night In Limbo [Video]NHL 'Pausing' Season Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Colorado Avalanche Game Friday Night In Limbo

The NHL is following the NBA's lead and suspending its season amid the coronavirus outbreak. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

MLS shutting down for 30 days due to coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team...
Seattle Times Also reported by •bizjournalsFOX SportsJust JaredUSATODAY.com

FC Cincinnati home opener postponed as MLS suspends season

FC Cincinnati’s home opener won’t go on as planned this Saturday as Major League Soccer has suspended its season in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak....
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SportsRoadhouse

Sports Roadhouse® Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus https://t.co/4lZC0DpfcK 38 minutes ago

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus https://t.co/T8cHOvQHlV 51 minutes ago

crlw3111

Chris White💯 RT @10TV: #BREAKING Major League Soccer has suspended its season for 30 days, effective on March 12, because of concerns about the coronavi… 1 hour ago

JoJo4Fitness1

Joseph Ball Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus https://t.co/AMr4Bbzhwj 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus https://t.co/kNVeVNxIC4 #mustread #feedly 2 hours ago

gawinter

Grant Winter RT @kara_nashpost: In the past hour: -TN declares a state of emergency because of COVID-19 -SEC tourney cancelled -TDH testing capacity mo… 2 hours ago

WatchPandemic

The Pandemic Watch Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus. #CoronavirusPandemic #CancelEverything… https://t.co/TVbts53pVy 2 hours ago

NewsTeq

NewsTeq Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days because of coronavirus - https://52.58.81.252/2020/03/12/major-leag… https://t.co/nFlkWHXDmw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.