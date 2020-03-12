Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs LIVE: Eels win scrappy opener

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs LIVE: Eels win scrappy opener

Brisbane Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
After a week of scandal, the Bulldogs take the field against the Eels.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs LIVE: NRL season kicks off

After a week of scandal, the Bulldogs take the field against the Eels.
The Age


Tweets about this

virgotweet

Stuart Tomlinson NRL 2020: Scrappy Parramatta Eels do enough to topple Canterbury Bulldogs in season opener https://t.co/lTZ6DsqHqE via @NRL 2 hours ago

garry182651377

garry1 Late Reed Mahoney try sees Parramatta Eels down Canterbury Bulldogs in NRL season opener ! ....... The Eels were lu… https://t.co/7tbW0aZPpj 3 hours ago

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 ROUND 1 MATCH REPORT | Parramatta Eels 8 - Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 2 - Rugby Leagues News… https://t.co/tw9eONncBV 3 hours ago

TheRugbyLeague3

The Rugby League Family Parramatta Eels 8 took out the Canterbury Bulldogs 2 on the opening match of the 2020 #NRL Season 4 hours ago

abcsydney

ABC Sydney Parramatta Eels claim gritty NRL win over Canterbury Bulldogs in season opener https://t.co/LmDlPHFz8Z 4 hours ago

abcnews

ABC News Parramatta Eels claim gritty NRL win over Canterbury Bulldogs in season opener https://t.co/ZphrrXi2gu 4 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest NRL season opens with Parramatta Eels beating Canterbury Bulldogs 8-2 in Sydney - Sport - ABC News (Australian Broa… https://t.co/veXaQdAO0A 4 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest NRL season opens with Parramatta Eels beating Canterbury Bulldogs 8-2 in Sydney - ABC News (Australian Broadcasting… https://t.co/I8jzWx5Zdw 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.