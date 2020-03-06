Trump says had no time to consult European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

Global  

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel to Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.
