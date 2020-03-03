Global  

Canada: Trudeau stays at home after wife’s flu-like symptoms

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is quarantining himself at home after his wife exhibited flu-like symptoms. Trudeau’s office said Thursday that Sophie Grégoire Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain and had mild flu-like symptoms, including a low fever late, Wednesday night. She is being tested for the COVID-19 disease and […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home

Coronavirus: Anyone with cold or flu symptoms could be asked to stay home 00:50

 Anyone with respiratory tract infection symptoms – such as flu or cold – or a fever is likely to be asked to stay at home in self-isolation before too long, England’s chief medical officer has said. Professor Chris Whitty said the number of cases in the UK is going up and pointed to tighter...

Recent related news from verified sources

Canada's Trudeau self-isolates as wife is tested for coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in self-isolation after she came down with flu-like symptoms and was tested for the new...
Reuters

Trudeau self-isolating as wife Sophie awaits result of COVID-19 test

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, began exhibiting mild flu-like symptoms after returning from a speaking...
