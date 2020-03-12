Sœur Sourire / Congrègation du Saint Caliban Caliban's News Feed _ Trump should be more confident in the US’ Coronavirus response. An EU travel ban won’t help… https://t.co/NSBrMlbZW2 18 minutes ago

RAY BAEZ Trump should be more confident in the US’ Coronavirus response. An EU travel ban won’t help ǀ View… https://t.co/Gfv5UWuh0K 33 minutes ago

❄A◼t-M◼◼be ◼his ◼ear🌊🍊 @ChrisJZullo So it looks like more tha 77% of Americans are NOT confident in Trump's ability to handle the… https://t.co/uWLCWpr09X 1 hour ago

Cabana Boy @jtlevy @gtconway3d After this screwup, on top of his childish tweets among his just total incompetence, I'll go ou… https://t.co/sw7lhncUlF 14 hours ago

𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁 (๏))) In 2016, I wrote in a vote of "No Confidence", to express my rejection of Trump and Hillary, my rejection of fascis… https://t.co/zeWZfsrtHI 22 hours ago

Louise Tracy @MattWolking Makes me be even more confident of my vote for him in our MN primary. Biden was just calling out a lie… https://t.co/IogX3eNiGO 2 days ago

PGeary6002 @FlippinGreatGal @ItsMalloryHagan @JamesAALongman @yashar Should have known someone would try to blame this on Trum… https://t.co/CoY9I0sJQL 3 days ago