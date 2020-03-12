Global  

American Airlines sets fare caps after flight prices soar amid Europe coronavirus travel ban

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
American Airlines is setting fare caps after ticket prices soared following President Trump's travel ban from Europe.
News video: Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus

Pres. Trump Announces Travel Ban From Most Of Europe In Response To Coronavirus 01:34

 President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced aggressive measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus, including a ban on all travel from Europe with the exception of the U.K. The White House later clarified that the ban did not apply to U.S. citizens or legal residents. Veronica De La Cruz...

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travellers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb..

How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip [Video]How the 30-Day Travel Ban on Europe Affects Your Trip

The US travel ban due to the coronavirus outbreak bans most travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

'We'll get you out': Travelers race to get home, prices soar after Europe coronavirus travel ban

In the wake of President Trump's travel ban from Europe, Americans are scrambling as they figure out how to get home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
