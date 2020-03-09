Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Seattle’s Canlis to temporarily halt dining room service amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle’s Canlis to temporarily halt dining room service amid coronavirus outbreak

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
In an effort to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Seattle's premier fine dining restaurant has announced that it will pause dining room service and start limited drive-through service instead.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published < > Embed
News video: Amazon Creates $5 Million Relief Fund for Small Seattle Businesses Affected by Coronavirus

Amazon Creates $5 Million Relief Fund for Small Seattle Businesses Affected by Coronavirus 00:20

 Amazon announced it is creating a $5 million neighborhood small relief fund to supply local businesses with cash grants as they navigate the coronavirus outbreak. To qualify, businesses must have fewer than 50 employees or less than $7 million in annual revenue.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

City of Detroit, state announce plan to restart water service amid coronavirus outbreak [Video]City of Detroit, state announce plan to restart water service amid coronavirus outbreak

The City of Detroit, the State of Michigan and the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department announced a plan on Monday to restart water services for those who don&apos;t have it amid the coronavirus..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:38Published

Local churches change service practices amidst coronavirus concerns [Video]Local churches change service practices amidst coronavirus concerns

Local churches change service practices amidst coronavirus concerns

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Washington bans gatherings of 250+ people in Seattle area, other states react as US grapples with coronavirus outbreak

Washington, the state most severely hit by the coronavirus, is expected to ban gatherings of more than 250 people in the Seattle area amid the outbreak.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NaturalNews.combizjournalsSeattle TimesNPR

Seattle’s professional biohazard cleaners are swamped amid coronavirus outbreak

Companies that usually respond to disasters, biohazards, meth labs and trauma scenes are overwhelmed with requests from Seattle-area offices suspected of being...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

lisa_stiffler

lisa stiffler Love this innovation: Seattle’s Canlis will temporarily halt dining room service, but start drive-thru and delivery… https://t.co/rG7bm3NRaI 36 seconds ago

ericearling

Eric Earling RT @alexiniguez: Canlis: "Starting Monday, we will close our restaurant and open three in its place: a breakfast bagel shed, a burger drive… 2 minutes ago

joepark89

joe park RT @seattletimes: In an effort to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Seattle's premier fine dining restaurant has anno… 16 minutes ago

seattletimes

The Seattle Times In an effort to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Seattle's premier fine dining restaurant ha… https://t.co/eHlIoXLtTM 36 minutes ago

alexiniguez

Alex Iniguez Canlis: "Starting Monday, we will close our restaurant and open three in its place: a breakfast bagel shed, a burge… https://t.co/ms1aYX5I2L 46 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.