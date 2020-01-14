Global  

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tested for COVID-19

SBS Thursday, 12 March 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is working from home after his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau returned from a speaking engagement in Britain with "mild flu-like symptoms."
News video: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Goes Into Self-Isolation Over COVID-19

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone into self-isolation following the news his wife, Sophie, is undergoing a test for COVID-19.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & Wife Sophie Quarantining After She Shows Coronavirus Symptoms

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau have decided to quarantine after she started exhibiting symptoms related to...
Just Jared

Justin Trudeau self-isolating after wife shows coronavirus symptoms

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will self-isolate after his wife began showing symptoms of coronavirus.
Independent

AoiKonpeito

Eason @ Animal Crossing Soon!!! RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will self-isolate and work from home as his wife is being tested for coronavi… 10 seconds ago

vijayrag111

vijayraghavendran RT @BloombergCA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation while his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is awaiting the resul… 17 seconds ago

VGDakessian

Vatche Dakessian Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over #coronavirus fears. Mr Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoir… https://t.co/Ora5oJBHst 19 seconds ago

abdulazizansari

ansari abdulaziz Canada PM Justin Trudeau Quarantining After Wife Experiences Coronavirus Symptoms. Amid fears that his wife could h… https://t.co/hnli4uSEOr 35 seconds ago

ClaraLKatzenmai

Clara Trumper X RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife developed flu-like symptoms and got test… 39 seconds ago

demonXoneone

 RT @kron4news: DEVELOPING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms https://t… 1 minute ago

Annan_rides_out

Annan the Ineluctable @AudreyAurus1 Interestingly, the Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, has just self-isolated because his wife exhibited sym… https://t.co/OnJlR5c6t8 1 minute ago

whatusaynono

mary gongora🌟🌟🌟 RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are self-isolating after she experie… 2 minutes ago

