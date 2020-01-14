Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's wife tested for COVID-19

Eason @ Animal Crossing Soon!!! RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will self-isolate and work from home as his wife is being tested for coronavi… 10 seconds ago

vijayraghavendran RT @BloombergCA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation while his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is awaiting the resul… 17 seconds ago

Vatche Dakessian Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating over #coronavirus fears. Mr Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoir… https://t.co/Ora5oJBHst 19 seconds ago

ansari abdulaziz Canada PM Justin Trudeau Quarantining After Wife Experiences Coronavirus Symptoms. Amid fears that his wife could h… https://t.co/hnli4uSEOr 35 seconds ago

Clara Trumper X RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating after his wife developed flu-like symptoms and got test… 39 seconds ago

奭 RT @kron4news: DEVELOPING: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is self-isolating at home after wife exhibits flu-like symptoms https://t… 1 minute ago

Annan the Ineluctable @AudreyAurus1 Interestingly, the Canadian PM, Justin Trudeau, has just self-isolated because his wife exhibited sym… https://t.co/OnJlR5c6t8 1 minute ago