NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions
Thursday, 12 March 2020 () The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel restrictions beyond those already in place "if the dynamics of the outbreak mandates that."
Italy extended coronavirus travel restrictions previously limited to the country’s north to the whole country on Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. Some 9,172 people have been infected with Covid-19 in Italy, with 463 deaths, and there is a growing sense that the numbers will only...