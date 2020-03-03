Global  

NIH's Fauci says U.S. could consider additional coronavirus travel restrictions

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The top U.S. official on infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, told a congressional hearing on Thursday that U.S. officials would consider additional travel restrictions beyond those already in place "if the dynamics of the outbreak mandates that."
