🇨🇦 Doll Face 🇨🇦 What I really want to know is, what are the tv stations going to put in all those spots where the sports was. 3 minutes ago

VCSSports What we know: Where U.S. sports stand amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/xuK8hZQUtW 13 minutes ago

Yumiko ”miko” F RT @RachelAxon: What we know: Where U.S. sports stand amid the coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/VNBrhHFM4u via @usatoday 19 minutes ago

Dwight Zimpel RT @dwighthz: What we know: Where U.S. sports stand amid the coronavirus pandemic #coronavirus #corona #virus https://t.co/gG6OHKUTDH 32 minutes ago

dwight h z What we know: Where U.S. sports stand amid the coronavirus pandemic #coronavirus #corona #virus https://t.co/gG6OHKUTDH 42 minutes ago

ScottButler I know this virus is bigger than sport. But for so many people (Me Included). Sports is our escape.. it’s what help… https://t.co/XQoVjtDHX2 50 minutes ago