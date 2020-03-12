Global  

Pregnant woman dies after falling from Texas border wall

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A pregnant 19-year-old’s fatal fall while trying to scale a border fence outside Clint, Texas, on Saturday is the latest in a string of recent accidents and injuries that reflect migrants’ increasingly desperate attempts to enter the United States, authorities said Thursday. The woman, Miriam Estefany Girón Luna, of Guatemala, fell backward from the top […]
 A nineteen-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala reportedly suffered a fatal fall on Saturday while trying to climb over the border fence near Clint, Texas.

Pregnant 19-year-old, child die trying to climb US wall

HOUSTON (AP) — A 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala died this week from injuries suffered when she fell trying to climb the U.S. border wall near El...
Seattle Times

Nate_ready2go

Nathan M. RT @GottaLaff: Pregnant woman dies after falling from border wall, a sign of migrants’ desperation. She was 19! https://t.co/zzqOwcfvh7 3 minutes ago

fancynancysays

nancy mindes Pregnant woman dies after falling from border wall, a sign of migrants’ desperation #childrenincages https://t.co/jXBAHWQQEM 4 minutes ago

tiredoffoxlies

Cochiloco RT @NickMiroff: Pregnant woman dies after falling from border wall, a sign of migrants’ desperation (sorry to pile on the horrible news, bu… 4 minutes ago

bluwndzdancing

say it straight Pregnant Guatemalan woman dies after fall from border wall https://t.co/O0Wfh4TOiX via @nbcnews 5 minutes ago

Shibumi101

Patricia RT @washingtonpost: Pregnant woman dies after falling from border wall, a sign of migrants’ desperation https://t.co/5Fhjx1FOfx 7 minutes ago

annepearl1

impeach the MFer. its time. #Resist RT @jilevin: Pregnant woman dies after falling from border wall, a sign of migrants' desperation https://t.co/bnaNZiDc6u 13 minutes ago

LuvLibertyPeace

Liberty Peace Love RT @TXCivilRights: Border walls kill. Mirian and her baby should still be here. They died after the 19-year-old mother climbed a steel ba… 15 minutes ago

