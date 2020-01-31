Global  

Trump authorizes military to respond after deadly attack blamed on Iran-backed militia

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump has authorized the U.S. military to respond to Wednesday's rocket attack in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British service member, the Pentagon said on Thursday, blaming Iran-backed militia.
