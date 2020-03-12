Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand jury. U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga ordered the release of the former Army intelligence analyst Thursday after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her has disbanded. The […]
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison 00:37

 Chelsea Manning is to be release from jail.

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail [Video]Judge Orders Chelsea Manning's Immediate Release From Jail

Manning was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison [Video]Chelsea Manning To Be Released From Prison

Reuters reports former US Army soldier and intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning is to be released from prison. Manning was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published


