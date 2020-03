Disney will monitor the situation, and on-site hotels will remain open until Monday to give guests time to leave



Recent related news from verified sources Disney Parks in California, Florida, & Paris Are All Closing Now Amid Coronavirus, Workers Will Still Be Paid The Walt Disney Company has announced that Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris will both be shutting down for the rest of March amid the...

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...

