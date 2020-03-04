Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sister of executed man to governor: ‘You killed my brother’

Sister of executed man to governor: ‘You killed my brother’

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The sister of an executed inmate, whose case drew national scrutiny because he was not the gunman, confronted Alabama’s governor on Thursday for not stopping the lethal injection. The sister of Nathaniel Woods approached Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey as she spoke with reporters about the U.S. Census, WSFA reported. Woods was […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brother brings llama as guest to sister's wedding [Video]Brother brings llama as guest to sister's wedding

An Ohio man kept a five year promise to his sister on her wedding day when he showed up with a llama as his plus one. Mendl Weinstock made the claim to his sister Riva back in 2015 when she wasn't..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published


Tweets about this

Writerjudy

Judith Davis RT @theGrio: Pamela Woods was face-to-face with Republican Gov. Kay Ivey a week after the Alabama politician allowed her brother to be exec… 2 minutes ago

Sonihalmon

Soni Halmon RT @mynbc15: WATCH: Sister of man executed in Alabama confronts Governor Ivey (Video courtesy WVTM) THE FULL STORY: https://t.co/VJUNB3d… 20 minutes ago

mynbc15

NBC 15 News WATCH: Sister of man executed in Alabama confronts Governor Ivey (Video courtesy WVTM) THE FULL STORY:… https://t.co/YabkUtMZ4w 23 minutes ago

kwqcnews

KWQC TV6 News Several protests have been held outside the governor’s mansion since Woods was executed. https://t.co/VN9HUOxhfg 27 minutes ago

theGrio

theGrio.com Pamela Woods was face-to-face with Republican Gov. Kay Ivey a week after the Alabama politician allowed her brother… https://t.co/2zjKaGlyxk 28 minutes ago

World_24x7

WORLD NEWS Sister of executed man to governor: 'You killed my brother' https://t.co/9CIRwDXZRf 34 minutes ago

WTOKTV

WTOK-TV The sister of a man executed in Alabama on March 5 confronted Gov. Kay Ivey at a census kick-off event Thursday. https://t.co/6pHBUtCqNV 46 minutes ago

columbus_al

Knights of Columbus Jasper AL RT @WVTM13: 'YOU KILLED MY BROTHER': The sister of an Alabama inmate who was executed last week for the deaths of three police officers con… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.