Senior Brazil aide who met Trump tests positive for coronavirus, but President won't be tested

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
A senior Brazilian official who attended weekend events with President Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump does not plan to be tested or go into self-quarantine, the White House said.
News video: Elk Grove Senior Living Center Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Elk Grove Senior Living Center Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus 01:38

 The coronavirus has hit an Elk Grove Senior Living Center.

