Disneyland will close through end of March due to coronavirus

Shifa💋 RT @latimes: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning through the end of the month https://t.co/uXrrOIm2EJ 12 seconds ago Killifish RT @ABC: BREAKING: Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close from the morning of March 15 t… 33 seconds ago ♡ scha ♡ RT @IGN: Disneyland will officially be closed on March 14 through the end of the month due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronav… 37 seconds ago Indra RT @thisisinsider: Disneyland announced it will close its gates through the end of the month amid the coronavirus outbreak in California.… 59 seconds ago ri RT @TheRyanParker: Just in: Universal Studios Hollywood, like Disneyland, will shutdown Saturday through the end of the month due to corona… 1 minute ago Shane Acree RT @New_Narrative: Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of the month over fears of th… 2 minutes ago Joseph Barnett Disneyland and California Adventure will close until April https://t.co/OItLievh2e 2 minutes ago