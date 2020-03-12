Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Disneyland > Disneyland will close through end of March due to coronavirus

Disneyland will close through end of March due to coronavirus

USATODAY.com Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Disneyland announced it would be shutting its doors until the end of March amid concerns in the U.S. and around the world over coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published < > Embed
News video: Disneyland Shuts Down Through March As Coronavirus Spreads Through SoCal

Disneyland Shuts Down Through March As Coronavirus Spreads Through SoCal 02:07

 Disneyland will be shut down for the first time since 9/11 beginning Friday through the end of March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disneyland to Close for the Rest of March Because of Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Disneyland to Close for the Rest of March Because of Coronavirus Concerns

Disney announced it will be closing Disneyland and California Adventure Park from Saturday through the end of the month as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to rise.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:41Published

Disneyland To Shut Down Through End Of Month Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]Disneyland To Shut Down Through End Of Month Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Disneyland has announced that the Anaheim theme parks will be closing beginning Saturday through the end of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney to shut California parks through March over coronavirus

Walt Disney Co will close its Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California from Saturday through the end of the month due to the global...
Reuters

Disney Parks in California, Florida, & Paris Are All Closing Now Amid Coronavirus, Workers Will Still Be Paid

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Paris will both be shutting down for the rest of March amid the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

keepingupwiths_

Shifa💋 RT @latimes: Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close Saturday morning through the end of the month https://t.co/uXrrOIm2EJ 12 seconds ago

ginamarie1925

Killifish RT @ABC: BREAKING: Theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close from the morning of March 15 t… 33 seconds ago

arianagrndeur

♡ scha ♡ RT @IGN: Disneyland will officially be closed on March 14 through the end of the month due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 (coronav… 37 seconds ago

indraarrohmah

Indra RT @thisisinsider: Disneyland announced it will close its gates through the end of the month amid the coronavirus outbreak in California.… 59 seconds ago

princessnyriee

ri RT @TheRyanParker: Just in: Universal Studios Hollywood, like Disneyland, will shutdown Saturday through the end of the month due to corona… 1 minute ago

ShaneAcreeKy

Shane Acree RT @New_Narrative: Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort will close through the end of the month over fears of th… 2 minutes ago

MNTRYJOSEPH

Joseph Barnett Disneyland and California Adventure will close until April https://t.co/OItLievh2e 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.