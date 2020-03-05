Live Nation calls for postponement of all 'large-scale' music events amid coronavirus outbreak

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus 01:13 Italy Goes on Complete Lockdown to Halt Spread of Coronavirus The dramatic escalation of travel restrictions in the country were announced by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Monday. P.M. Giuseppe Conte, via CNN 60 million people are now on lockdown. The lockdown means that schools are closed,...