Arsenal manager Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to close its training complex and put the entire first-team in self isolation. Arsenal was due to play at Brighton on Saturday, with the Premier League pushing ahead with a full fixture list and stadiums with fans — unlike […]
Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction

Arteta has coronavirus: Reaction 02:54

 Sky Sports News’ Geraint Hughes discusses the possible implications on the Premier League and EFL of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta testing positive for coronavirus.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus [Video]Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal have announced their head coach Mikel Arteta has contracted the coronavirus. The whole first-team squad will now be placed in self-isolation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus [Video]Man City v Arsenal game off due to coronavirus

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal set for Wednesday night has been postponed as the effect of the coronavirus on world sport deepens. It comes after the owner of Olympiacos,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO


Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager tests positive for coronavirus

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for coronavirus.
BBC News Also reported by •Independent•Daily Star•News24•talkSPORT•CBS Sports

Arsenal's striker dilemma and Saliba's future as Premier League fixture vs Brighton is postponed

All the latest news from around the Emirates Stadium as the scheduled Premier League fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion has been postponed after Mikel...
Football.london


