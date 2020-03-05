Global  

No fans will be allowed to watch the Australian F1 Grand Prix

SBS Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says no fans will be allowed to watch the formula one grand prix due to the risk of coronavirus spreading.
News video: Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears 01:02

 Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to go as planned despite coronavirus, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:52Published


Australian F1 race without fans? Not a chance, say organizers

The season-opening Formula One race in Melbourne will proceed as planned this week and there is 'no chance' fans will be excluded because of coronavirus fears,...
Reuters Also reported by •ESPNThe AgeDaily Star

'All systems go': Australian Grand Prix set to go ahead with Italy exempt from travel ban

The Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne is set to go ahead as planned next week after the federal government announced a travel ban for South Korea but not for...
The Age Also reported by •Daily StarAutosportBBC NewsMotorAuthorityZee News

RoderickCarlyle

Roderick Carlyle RT @westaustralian: #BreakingNews: Fans will not be allowed into the Albert Park circuit to watch the Australian Grand Prix amid reports it… 20 minutes ago

CaineroMirella

Ⓜ️irella cainero🦉 RT @JaydeCotic: GRAND PRIX: Premier Daniel Andrews says fans will NOT be allowed inside Albert Park to watch the race, if it goes ahead @St… 22 minutes ago

transparency_a1

André Hock No fans will be allowed to watch the Australian F1 Grand Prix https://t.co/UQJRKd6uxC via @SBSNews 24 minutes ago

azninsect

azninsect No fans will be allowed to watch the Australian F1 Grand Prix McLaren have already pulled out. This still seems b… https://t.co/OEicINSSkL 24 minutes ago

djrogerramjet

💧Roger Close RT @WScetrine: Herald Sun: Fans banned from the Australian Grand Prix BREAKING NEWS Fans will not be allowed into the Albert Park circuit t… 27 minutes ago

westaustralian

The West Australian #BreakingNews: Fans will not be allowed into the Albert Park circuit to watch the Australian Grand Prix amid report… https://t.co/NfirN4Q3WM 28 minutes ago

mahesh_ranbir

Sarileru Shamsheraaa RT @FOXSportsAUS: No fans, friends or family members will be allowed to watch #AUSvNZ after it was decided all three ODIs will be played be… 29 minutes ago

WScetrine

Bill Scetrine Herald Sun: Fans banned from the Australian Grand Prix BREAKING NEWS Fans will not be allowed into the Albert Park… https://t.co/vvazOIbayp 30 minutes ago

