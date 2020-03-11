Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Former US Army soldier and WikiLeaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning was imprisoned for refusing to testify in a case investigating the organization. She was recently hospitalized after a reported suicide attempt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Prison 00:37

 Chelsea Manning is to be release from jail.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt

Chelsea Manning Recovering After Suicide Attempt Legal reps for the former Army intelligence analyst confirmed the news to CNN. Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via CNN Chelsea Manning's Legal Team, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt [Video]Chelsea Manning Recovering From Suicide Attempt

Lawyers say Chelsea Manning is recovering from having attempted suicide on Wednesday. Gizmodo reports the imprisoned activist and former Army intelligence analyst has been held in an Alexandria,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Chelsea Manning released from jail after being incarcerated since May for refusing to testify to a grand...
Seattle Times

Judge Orders Chelsea Manning Released From Jail 1 Day After Alleged Suicide Attempt


TIME


Tweets about this

denysparks

Denys RT @AP: Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail. The former Army intelligence analyst had been incarcerated since May for refusing… 4 seconds ago

classicjcasio

classic j RT @WashTimes: BREAKING: Federal judge orders Chelsea Manning released https://t.co/UIHPlPdW23 #ChelseaManning https://t.co/OJuMtOunxP 8 seconds ago

Chichi101Egenik

cee RT @BBCBreaking: US judge orders release of ex-intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, held for refusing to testify in Wikileaks probe https:… 9 seconds ago

RadicalCaribena

Free Palestine 💜💜💜💜💜!!!!!! Chelsea Manning case: Judge orders release from prison - BBC News. https://t.co/4ZwkVwLcsG 15 seconds ago

Dlw20161950

DLW NEW: Judge Orders Chelsea (Bradley) Manning to be Released From Jail https://t.co/boPXl7bCbJ 15 seconds ago

auurrroooo

aua RT @NilsMelzer: Just out: Judge orders @xychelsea's release. Finally a first step in the right direction! https://t.co/NkUMy3lBnY 19 seconds ago

JRWalker_

James Richard Walker RT @commondreams: 'Finally': Judge Orders @xychelsea Manning's Immediate Release After a Year in Jail and Suicide Attempt https://t.co/LYuQ… 21 seconds ago

DirkStrauss

Dirk Strauss Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail https://t.co/Pc7N2M2Us3 24 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.