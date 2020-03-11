US Judge orders Chelsea Manning's release from prison

Denys RT @AP: Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail. The former Army intelligence analyst had been incarcerated since May for refusing… 4 seconds ago classic j RT @WashTimes: BREAKING: Federal judge orders Chelsea Manning released https://t.co/UIHPlPdW23 #ChelseaManning https://t.co/OJuMtOunxP 8 seconds ago cee RT @BBCBreaking: US judge orders release of ex-intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, held for refusing to testify in Wikileaks probe https:… 9 seconds ago Free Palestine 💜💜💜💜💜!!!!!! Chelsea Manning case: Judge orders release from prison - BBC News. https://t.co/4ZwkVwLcsG 15 seconds ago DLW NEW: Judge Orders Chelsea (Bradley) Manning to be Released From Jail https://t.co/boPXl7bCbJ 15 seconds ago aua RT @NilsMelzer: Just out: Judge orders @xychelsea's release. Finally a first step in the right direction! https://t.co/NkUMy3lBnY 19 seconds ago James Richard Walker RT @commondreams: 'Finally': Judge Orders @xychelsea Manning's Immediate Release After a Year in Jail and Suicide Attempt https://t.co/LYuQ… 21 seconds ago Dirk Strauss Judge orders Chelsea Manning released from jail https://t.co/Pc7N2M2Us3 24 seconds ago