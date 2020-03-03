Global  

'Cannot tell you whether there will be footy played next week': Premier

The Age Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said it was "deeply frustrating" that he could not say if the AFL season would proceed next week.
