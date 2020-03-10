6N: Wales v Scotland is green lit despite virus fears

Global  

Seattle Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — At a fearful time when competitions are stopping and stadiums are empty, the Wales-Scotland rugby match on Saturday in the Six Nations is going ahead. The green light on Thursday afternoon came from Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gething, to whose advice on the coronavirus the Welsh Rugby Union is adhering. Gething’s […]
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus contact centre in Wales takes calls

Coronavirus contact centre in Wales takes calls 00:51

 Workers handle phone calls at a contact centre set up by Public Health Wales to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In addition to handling calls to the 111 service, the centre in Cardiff is also responsible for sending out home testing kits to those concerned they have been infected.

Coronavirus: Wales' Six Nations clash with Scotland cancelled

The Guinness Six Nations game between Wales and Scotland at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff has been postponed as fears over the coronavirus grow.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Cheddar Valley GazetteSomerset Guardian

The Wales v Scotland head-to-head ratings as one team has clear advantage ahead of Cardiff showdown

Wales are looking to bounce back after three consecutive Six Nations defeats, while the visitors have won their last two
Wales Online


