Pentagon confirms strikes against five Iran-backed militia group facilities in Iraq

Reuters Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed that the United States had carried out strikes against five Iran-backed militia weapons storage facilities in Iraq, a day after a deadly rocket attack killed two American and one British service member.
Pentagon says 50 soldiers were injured after Iranian missile strike

IRAQ — The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month. The agency previously said..

Iranian missile strike injures 50 troops: Pentagon

The Pentagon now says that 50 U.S. troops stationed in Iraq have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury after an Iranian missile strike earlier this month.

Pentagon: U.S. strikes Iran-backed group that hit Iraq base

U.S. officials said multiple strikes by U.S. fighter jets hit five locations and mainly targeted Kataib Hezbollah weapons facilities inside Iraq.
U.S. strikes Iran-backed militias in Iraq

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Washington, Mar. 13 (Petra)-- The U.S. conducted airstrikes against an Iran-backed militia group in Iraq, U.S. offici...
