What is a recession?

🇩🇴Padawan Juju🇩🇴 RT @HeerJeet: If you are an American and under 37, your entire adult life has been under the shadow of the Forever Wars, the Great recessio… 4 seconds ago Larry Themson So here comes the recession. Hope people will consider electing a socialist, given what's about to go down https://t.co/rxMRs1GJ9q 23 seconds ago Ikemnomics @AlvezDaddy @Bumeryoutera Borrow more it's simple. The uk is gonna have to do that anyway, a recession is coming, t… https://t.co/KICdDcUSfb 48 seconds ago lfoster RT @BobRmhenry1: The Democrats KNOW Trump will win. They are freaking out. What do they do? Spread a pandemic. Why? 1) No rallies 2) Only m… 1 minute ago 1-4 Cavalry The Democrats, explicitly Bill Maher & MSM, wanted a recession. What does the cancelling of every major sporting e… https://t.co/bFjfTH3iK6 2 minutes ago Jan Guillory @TiaBarracini @MaruskaGreg Lordie, I never wished for a recession and certainly never longed for a pandemic to shak… https://t.co/Wk4o6Dypbf 2 minutes ago