Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Australian Grand Prix officially cancelled

Australian Grand Prix officially cancelled

Brisbane Times Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The Australian Grand Prix Corporation was advised by Formula One of their intention to cancel all Formula One activity at the event at Albert Park.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears

Australian F1 race preperations underway despite coronavirus fears 01:02

 Season opening Australian Grand Prix to go ahead as planned

Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will go on, but closed to spectators, mayor says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced Thursday morning that general admission to the Firestone Grand Prix is suspended amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:04Published

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says [Video]Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to be held despite 2 positive Coronavirus tests in Pinellas County, Mayor Kriseman says

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced the Firestone Grand Prix would race on despite coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

No fans allowed at Australian Grand Prix if race goes ahead: Premier

No fans will be admitted to Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix if the race goes ahead, the Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said on Friday.
Reuters Also reported by •The AgeDaily StarBBC NewsBBC SportAutosportNew Zealand HeraldBelfast TelegraphMotorAuthority

McLaren withdraw from Australian GP

McLaren has pulled the pin on its participation in the Australian Grand Prix after a positive coronavirus test in its team.
SBS Also reported by •BBC NewsAutosportBelfast TelegraphMotorAuthorityZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

resadude

Rocco Dimase RT @7NewsMelbourne: “The Australian Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled” – Fans at Albert Park informed of the cancellation via megap… 11 seconds ago

Bastian_Wilfert

Bastian Wilfert 🇪🇺 RT @7NewsBrisbane: “The Australian Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled” – Fans at Albert Park informed of the cancellation via megaph… 29 seconds ago

HMSguy

𝙃𝙈𝙎𝙜𝙪𝙮 RT @Holden_Msport: ATTENTION: The F1 Australian Grand Prix has been officially cancelled. Supercars will look to re-schedule another Champi… 43 seconds ago

Holden_Msport

Official Holden Motorsport ATTENTION: The F1 Australian Grand Prix has been officially cancelled. Supercars will look to re-schedule another C… https://t.co/NPHmDNA5Mm 2 minutes ago

Ladybotol

Roy RT @7NewsSydney: “The Australian Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled” – Fans at Albert Park informed of the cancellation via megaphon… 2 minutes ago

KellyAlspals

chris kelly RT @theage: BREAKING: The @ausgrandprix has officially been cancelled, effective immediately, the event’s organisers have confirmed. Inform… 2 minutes ago

zumaridi97

Tonia RT @thegearbox_f1: BREAKING NEWS: The FIA confirms that the 2020 Australian Grand Prix has officially been CANCELED #F1 #AustralianGP http… 2 minutes ago

guguri0_01

( ´x` )🚬 RT @autosport: Just three Formula 1 teams remained willing to race in the Australian Grand Prix had the event not been officially cancelled… 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.