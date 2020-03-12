Global  

ACLU sues federal agencies seeking records of facial-recognition use at airports and U.S. border

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Facial-recognition technology is used at more than 20 airports nationwide to verify travelers' identification when flying out of the country. The Port of Seattle is looking at using it for international departures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
