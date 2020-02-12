Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Disney World Is Closing, Cruise Line to Be Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney World Is Closing, Cruise Line to Be Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

TIME Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic 01:28

 WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Impossible to tell what direction coronavirus will take, WHO [Video]Impossible to tell what direction coronavirus will take, WHO

Japanese and U.S. authorities are coordinating the return of more than 400 Americans currently being held on a cruise ship in Yokohama because of the coronavirus, as the World Helath Organization warns..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:26Published

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears [Video]Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Breaking: Disney, Universal close theme parks due to coronavirus

Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort, two of Orlando’s top theme parks in visitation and the region's top employers, are closing down temporarily due...
bizjournals

Coronavirus closes Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line

The Magic Kingdom in Orlando is the latest major landmark to close in the face of the coronavirus.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gr8musicvenues

gr8MusicVenues RT @getFANDOM: Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris and the Disney Cruise Line join Disneyland in closures starting March 14 due to coronavi… 4 minutes ago

Ri_dis2cla

Rika🌴👸🏼 RT @TIME: Disney World is closing, cruise line to be suspended amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/l5iwdYiTR7 7 minutes ago

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @CBSNews: Disney is closing its parks in California, Florida and Paris, and is suspending its cruise line due to the coronavirus pandemi… 27 minutes ago

Cheerfromheadto

Cheerfromheadtotoe Disney is closing Walt Disney World, its flagship theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, because of the global pand… https://t.co/zZzHrRkO6x 38 minutes ago

devarim6

Devarim6 Deplorable LaLaLa RT @therealwannieb: @DisneyParks Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort both closing until end of month and Disney Cruise Line s… 52 minutes ago

therealwannieb

Wayne Bristow @DisneyParks Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris Resort both closing until end of month and Disney Cruise Li… https://t.co/F1PTz8vLNV 52 minutes ago

ScottishSun

The Scottish Sun ALL Disney parks closing this weekend due to #coronavirus https://t.co/faVkRLzG7s https://t.co/3S5XgtXIXU 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.