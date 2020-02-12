Disney World Is Closing, Cruise Line to Be Suspended Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Pandemic Officials of the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the pandemic from its Geneva headquarters on Wednesday. Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Dr. Ghebreyesus, WHO, via 'The New York Times' Until now, the WHO has declined to make a pandemic...
Japanese and U.S. authorities are coordinating the return of more than 400 Americans currently being held on a cruise ship in Yokohama because of the coronavirus, as the World Helath Organization warns..