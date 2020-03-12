Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Adam Silver > NBA commissioner Adam Silver says shutdown will be at least 30 days

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says shutdown will be at least 30 days

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The commissioner said he made a split-second decision to suspend and not cancel the season Wednesday after learning Rudy Gobert had tested positive.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA commissioner Adam Silver says shutdown will be at least 30 days for coronavirus

The commissioner said he made a split-second decision to suspend, not cancel the season after learning Rudy Gobert had tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

Sources: NBA owners want 30-day reevaluation

NBA owners are seeking a reevaluation of the league's suspension of games by commissioner Adam Silver in 30 days, sources say.
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SwickSports

𝕊𝕡𝕚𝕔𝕪ℙ𝙏𝙞𝙈𝙀🦉 RT @ComplexSports: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he hasn't ruled out canceling the season. https://t.co/u7GCtGohcf https://t.co/EoP6onn… 2 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Coronavirus in NBA: Commissioner Adam Silver says hiatus necessary to figure out next steps,... - National Basketba… https://t.co/tbAxGP0pPL 3 minutes ago

eightynines

slimshadysee RT @LIVEBreakingNow: BREAKING: NBA commissioner Adam Silver says the NBA league suspension will last "at least 30 days." - ESPN 5 minutes ago

ComplexSports

Complex Sports NBA commissioner Adam Silver says he hasn't ruled out canceling the season. https://t.co/u7GCtGohcf https://t.co/EoP6onnDnb 7 minutes ago

NBCSNorthwest

NBC Sports Northwest RT @JamieHudsonNBCS: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says 'it’s possible' the season could be cancelled Here's the latest from Commissioner S… 8 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman NBA commissioner Adam Silver says shutdown will be at least 30 days for coronavirus The commissioner said he made… https://t.co/ygcPKNZa7p 8 minutes ago

soccerm00956420

soccerman NBA commissioner Adam Silver says shutdown will be at least 30 days The commissioner said he made a split-second d… https://t.co/XSb1IbsXl1 8 minutes ago

LockedOnNBANet

Locked On NBA Podcasts RT @RedsArmy_John: NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says hiatus necessary to figure out next steps, ’this literally changes hour by hour’ https… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.