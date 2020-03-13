Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Chief Health Officer confirms five new coronavirus cases in WA

Chief Health Officer confirms five new coronavirus cases in WA

The Age Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Department of Health Chief Health Officer Andy Robertson confirmed to ABC Radio Perth, bringing the total number of reported cases in WA to 14. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KSWB - Published < > Embed
News video: Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned

Five New Coronavirus Cases in San Diego as Large Gatherings Are Banned 02:38

 San Diego County officials declared public health emergencies Thursday, banning all mass gatherings of 250 or more people and announcing five new confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.