Disneyland closes as California rushes to battle coronavirus
Friday, 13 March 2020 () SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland will close its doors for the rest of the month, an extraordinary decision mirrored throughout California by companies big and small after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for any nonessential gatherings of 250 people or more to be canceled to help stop the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Newsom issued […]
