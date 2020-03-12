Global  

Disneyland closes as California rushes to battle coronavirus

Seattle Times Friday, 13 March 2020
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland will close its doors for the rest of the month, an extraordinary decision mirrored throughout California by companies big and small after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for any nonessential gatherings of 250 people or more to be canceled to help stop the rapid spread of the new coronavirus. Newsom issued […]
News video: Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus

Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus 00:51

 Disneyland Closes in Response to Coronavirus Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, CA, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. The last time it closed was after the 9/11...

